Chicago crime: Man charged in River North armed robbery

article

The Brief A 22-year-old South Side man has been charged in a May armed robbery in River North, police said. Kyir Walker was arrested near Wrigley Field Thursday evening and faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.



A South Side man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this year in the River North neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

Kyir Walker, 22, was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening near Wrigley Field, according to Chicago police.

Walker was identified as the person who robbed a 23-year-old man at gunpoint on May 11 in the 600 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago police.

Walker, of the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.