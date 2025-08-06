Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Man charged in West Side shooting

By Will Hager
Published  August 6, 2025 6:19am CDT
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago
article

James Pointe | Chicago police

The Brief

    • A Chicago man has been charged in a shooting that injured another man in the Austin neighborhood last month. 
    • James Pointe, 47, faces attempted murder and weapons charges and is due in court Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

James Pointe, 47, allegedly shot a 48-year-old man on July 26 in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

Pointe was arrested Monday in the 600 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

What's next:

Pointe has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

AustinCrime and Public SafetyNews