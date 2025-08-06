Chicago crime: Man charged in West Side shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in a shooting that injured another man in the Austin neighborhood last month. James Pointe, 47, faces attempted murder and weapons charges and is due in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

James Pointe, 47, allegedly shot a 48-year-old man on July 26 in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

Pointe was arrested Monday in the 600 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

What's next:

Pointe has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.