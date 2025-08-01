Chicago crime: Man critically wounded in Calumet Heights shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head early Friday in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition as police continue to investigate.



A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Friday on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:27 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue, where they found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.