Chicago crime: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound to left eye in Gage Park

A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound to his eye in Gage Park early Thursday.

At about 12:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5700 block of South Christiana.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man inside a white sedan with a gunshot wound to the left eye. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.