Chicago crime: Man driving in Chicago Lawn shot by trio

A man was driving on Chicago's South Side when three people fired on him from the sidewalk.

Police say a 25-year-old man was driving in the 3300 block of West 60th Street just after 3 a.m. when he was shot.

The unidentified male offenders fired shots from the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.