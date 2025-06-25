Chicago crime: Man fatally shot on West Side, suspect on the run, police say

The Brief A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Chicago’s West Side in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue. The suspect approached the man on the sidewalk, fired shots, and fled the scene; the victim died at Mount Sinai Hospital. Police have not released the suspect’s identity or details on the motive; the investigation is ongoing.



A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Chicago’s West Side, and police are searching for the suspect.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 7:54 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a 46-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect approached him, pulled out a gun and fired.

The man was shot in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

Police have not released further details about what led to the shooting or the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.