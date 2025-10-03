Man killed in road-rage attack with bat on South Side, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck with a bat in a road-rage incident. The attack happened in the 5400 block of South Wells around 3:44 p.m. Police say the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.



A 26-year-old man died after being hit with a bat during a road-rage confrontation Friday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

The attack happened around 3:44 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Wells Street, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said the man was involved in a road-rage incident with another driver when the other man pulled out a bat and struck the victim multiple times in the body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

Police said the attacker fled in a dark-colored SUV.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the road-rage confrontation.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.