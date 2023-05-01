Chicago crime: Man killed, woman wounded in Woodlawn shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Woodlawn Sunday night.

At about 10:28 p.m., a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were driving in a vehicle in the 6200 block of South Kimbark when two unknown males approached on foot and began firing shots and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was shot in the upper back and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The woman was shot in the right foot and left buttocks and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.