Chicago crime: Man shot during attempted robbery in alley

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Gage Park on Thursday night.

At about 11:17 p.m., a 38-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 5300 block of South Sacramento when an unknown male approached him on foot and demanded his property at gunpoint.

The victim then heard a shot, and the offender fled the scene with no proceeds. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital by a friend.

No one is in custody, and the incident remains under investigation.