Chicago crime: Man shot during attempted robbery in West Rogers Park

The Brief A man was shot in the arm during an attempted robbery in West Rogers Park. Police say the suspect opened fire after the victim yelled for help. The victim is in good condition and the gunman remains at large.



A man was shot during an attempted robbery on Wednesday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 48-year-old man was walking outside around 10 p.m. when he was approached by a man who demanded his property in the 6400 block of North Campbell Avenue, according to police.

The victim yelled for help and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at him, striking him in the arm. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The gunman fled the scene on foot. Area Three detectives are investigating.