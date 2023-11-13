Chicago crime: Man shot in chest while inside vehicle on West Side

A man was shot while inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Sunday night.

At about 9:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Lavergne when he heard a shot fired, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and was transported to an area hospital by the driver of the vehicle. He is currently listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.