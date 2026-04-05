Chicago crime: Man shot in leg on West Side

The Brief A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg on Chicago’s West Side. The victim was hospitalized in good condition. Police are searching for the suspect.



A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police. A 42-year-old man was approached by an unknown offender who pulled out a handgun and fired, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

No arrests have been announced, and Area detectives are investigating.