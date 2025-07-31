Man shot by another man who fled with woman he knew, police say

The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday night in the 8100 block of South Evans. Police arrested a man and woman shortly after the incident. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.



Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a man was shot on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 9:22 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Evans Avenue, where a 27-year-old man had been shot once in the leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Dig deeper:

The victim told police he was shot by a man who drove off with an 18-year-old woman he knew.

A description of the vehicle they left in was given to officers, and police said they located the car soon after.

The man and woman were both taken into custody, and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.