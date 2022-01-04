Chicago crime: Moose Knuckles in Gold Coast struck by thieves

Another Gold Coast store was targeted by thieves.

On Tuesday morning, the suspects pried open a door at "Moose Knuckles" and cleared out the first floor.

Moose Knuckles sells expensive winter coats.

No one is in custody and no further details were immediately available.

It is the latest in a string of crimes in Chicago shopping districts.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown talked about plans to crackdown on these types of crimes.