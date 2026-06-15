Chicago crime overnight: 2 shootings leave 3 men wounded on South Side

The Brief Three men were wounded in two separate shootings overnight on Chicago's South Side. All three victims were hospitalized in good condition. Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been reported.



Three men were wounded in two separate shootings overnight on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

Two shot in Chatham

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of South State Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said two men, ages 18 and 49, were inside a vehicle when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot. The pair drove to the 8700 block of South Ada Street, where they called for help.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated both victims at the scene.

The 18-year-old was shot in the thigh and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The 49-year-old was hit in the leg and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Morgan Park shooting

Several hours later, around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a 52-year-old man was wounded in the 11000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said the man heard gunshots and then felt pain. He was struck in the left leg and took himself to Palos Community Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the gunfire in both incidents and if the victims were targeted.

What's next:

As of 9 a.m. Monday, no arrests had been announced. Area detectives are investigating.

Chicago weekend crime stats

By the numbers:

Police reported 15 shooting incidents across the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Those shootings left 20 people shot, including both fatal and non-fatal victims. Police also reported seven homicides during the same period.