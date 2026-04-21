Chicago crime: Person found shot to death sitting in car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief A man was found shot to death inside a car Tuesday morning on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No arrests have been made, and the victim has not yet been identified.



A person was found shot to death sitting in a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Police said the male, whose age was unknown, was found around 8:30 a.m. inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds in the 8600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

As of Tuesday morning, the victim had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said there were no other injuries and no one has been arrested.

Area Two detectives are investigating.