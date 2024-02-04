Chicago crime: 3 victims attacked, robbed at gunpoint on the North Side

Chicago police are investigating after three people were attacked and robbed in West Rogers Park overnight.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday when they were approached by three male offenders.

The offenders got out of a blue sedan and forced the victims out of their car at gunpoint in the 7400 block of North Campbell Avenue.

Police say the offenders struck and kicked the male victim before fleeing with their cell phones and wallets.

The victim refused medical treatment on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

An hour before, at 1:20 a.m., a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of North Campbell Avenue when he was jumped by three male offenders.

The individuals were armed and had gotten out of a dark-colored sedan. They chased the victim and began hitting him before fleeing with his cell phone and wallet.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is in fair condition.

There is no one in custody for either incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.