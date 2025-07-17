Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

The Brief A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in East Garfield Park. The victims, found around 10 p.m., were taken to Stroger Hospital where the 42-year-old man died. Police have made no arrests, and details about suspects or how the shooting happened remain unclear.



A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

At the scene, officers found two men and a woman who had been struck by gunfire. A 42-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.

Two others, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were shot several times. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good and critical condition, respectively.

Police said no arrests have been made as Area Three detectives

What we don't know:

No details have been given about how the shooting unfolded or how many suspects might be involved.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.