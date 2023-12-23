Chicago crime: Woman hospitalized after being shot while driving in Scottsdale

A woman was shot in both legs while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday evening.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street when a male offender in a blue Jeep fired shots.

The victim drove to a Shell gas station in the 8700 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview where police and EMS were called.

She was transported to Christ Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to both legs and abdomen.

No arrests have been reported as Area One detectives investigate.