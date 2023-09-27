Chicago crime spills into Oak Park with string of armed robberies, carjacking

Chicago crime spilled into the streets of Oak Park over the weekend.

Police said there was a string of incidents that happened early Sunday morning.

They believe the incidents are tied to armed robberies in Chicago.

The small community just west of the city saw four armed robberies, one aggravated carjacking and one aggravated assault between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.

No serious injuries were reported in connection with the crimes.