Chicago crime spree: At least 5 people robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side in less than an hour

Chicago police are warning Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Hermosa residents about a spree of armed robberies that occurred Monday morning.

In each incident, the offenders pulled up in a white Kia Sorrento, exited the vehicle and demanded the victim's belongings — either by force or by the threat of a gun, police said.

In one of the incidents, the offenders struck a victim in the face, causing injury. In another incident, the victim was struck in the ribs.

The offenders then fled the scene in the same vehicle they arrived in, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

The offenders are described as three Black males between the ages of 18 and 25. Police say they are roughly 140 to 180 pounds and were anywhere between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten.

The offending vehicle displayed license plate: CL74591.

They were wearing black ski masks, hooded sweatshirts, black pants and were armed with brown handguns.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 4 or Area 5 at (312) 746-8253 or (312) 746-7394.