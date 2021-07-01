Chicago crime stats for June 2021: Fewer murders, shooting victims compared to June 2020

The Chicago Police Department released citywide crime statistics for the month of June on Thursday.

According to CPD, the city saw a third consecutive month of a drop in the number of murders compared to the same month last year.

Chicago experienced 78 murders in June of this year, which is down 20-percent compared to the 98 murders Chicago saw in June 2020.

As of July 1, there have been 6 fewer murders in 2021 compared to last year.

CPD said the number of shooting incidents this month has dropped 13-percent compared to last June, and there have been 41 fewer shooting victims.

In regards to carjackings across the city, police say there has been a 42-percent decrease since January.

June 2021 has also seen 20-year lows citywide in burglaries and robberies.

Chicago officers have recovered over 5,900 guns in 2021, which is up 26-percent compared to June of last year.

Of those guns recovered, 290 of them were assault weapons.

In the first six months of 2021, 31 Chicago police officers have been shot at, with six of those officers being struck by gunfire.

"CPD is on pace to recover more than 12,000 guns this year," said CPD Supt. David Brown. "Each illegal gun taken off our streets is potentially a life saved. We've asked so much from our officers over the past six months, who continue to answer the call each day and night in service to our city."

The Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Violent Crime subtotal is up two-percent this year, however, there is a five-percent decline for June 2021 compared to June 2020.