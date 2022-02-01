Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Suspect fires shots, takes cash register from Portage Park business

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Portage Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots and then robbed a Portage Park business Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee.

At about 6:17 p.m., a 44-year-old man was inside of a commercial business when a male offender entered the business and fired shots, police said.

The offender took the cash register and items from within the business and fled.

There were no reported injuries.

No one is currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 