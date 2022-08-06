Chicago crime: Suspect shoots 28-year-old man after carjacking him in Englewood

A man was carjacked and then shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Ashland.

At about 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle when a suspect entered through the front passenger side and displayed a firearm, Chicago police said.

The offender demanded the victim's vehicle, and the victim complied.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

As the offender was fleeing the scene, Chicago police said a shot was fired at the victim.

He was struck in the left leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, police said.