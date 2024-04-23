Chicago crime: Suspect shot after allegedly breaking into home, beating up victim and stealing property

A suspect was shot after allegedly breaking into a home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:54 p.m., two male offenders made an unlawful entrance to a residence in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street that was occupied by two female victims and one male victim, police said.

During the incident, the offenders battered the male victim and took property from inside the residence.

The two offenders then fled on foot. While fleeing, one of the offenders was shot in the body. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The second offender, a 31-year-old man, was placed in custody.

The victim who was battered was transported to an area hospital in good condition for a minor injury.

Area Two detectives are investigating.