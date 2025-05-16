Chicago crime: Teen among 3 wounded in South Side shooting, police say

The Brief Shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of South Exchange Avenue. The victims included a 15-year-old boy and two men, 18 and 19. Police say no one is in custody as detectives investigate.



Three people — including a 15-year-old — were wounded in a shooting Friday night on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:26 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Exchange Avenue, in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said three young men were standing near a sidewalk when they were shot.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the ankle and thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and arm, and a 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hand. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and reported to be in good condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or whether the victims were targeted. Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.