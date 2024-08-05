Chicago crime: Teen charged in connection with string of armed robberies

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a series of armed robberies on Chicago's West and Northwest sides in December 2023.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody on Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to police.

He faces six felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one count of attempted robbery armed with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.