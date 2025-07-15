Chicago crime: Teen charged with stabbing, critically wounding woman

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old woman multiple times inside a West Side home. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The teen has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and is due in court on July 15.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly stabbing and critically wounding a woman during a domestic incident Monday night on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The teen was arrested around 10:04 p.m. in the 500 block of South Laramie Avenue, less than five minutes after officers responded to a call about the attack, according to police. He now faces one felony count of aggravated domestic battery.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered multiple stab wounds inside a residence and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The juvenile is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday. Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate.