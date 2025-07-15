Chicago crime: Teen charged with stabbing, critically wounding woman
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly stabbing and critically wounding a woman during a domestic incident Monday night on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
The teen was arrested around 10:04 p.m. in the 500 block of South Laramie Avenue, less than five minutes after officers responded to a call about the attack, according to police. He now faces one felony count of aggravated domestic battery.
Police said the victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered multiple stab wounds inside a residence and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The juvenile is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday. Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.