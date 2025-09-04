Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Boy, 14, charged in shooting that left 4 teens wounded

By Will Hager
Published  September 4, 2025 9:32am CDT
North Lawndale
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly opening fire into a crowd on Chicago’s West Side in July, wounding four other teens. 
    • The victims, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were hospitalized with injuries that included gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and thigh.
    • The teen also faces an armed robbery charge tied to a separate incident earlier in July.

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with a shooting this July that left four other teens wounded on Chicago's West Side.

The teen, who has not been identified, allegedly shot into a crowd of people who were standing outside around 11:30 p.m. on July 27 in the 7000 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to police.

West Side shooting victims

What we know:

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg and was in good condition at Stroger, while a 16-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also struck in the right thigh and was listed in fair condition at Stroger.

The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He was also charged with armed robbery after a July 14 incident where he allegedly held up a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.

