Chicago crime: Boy, 14, charged in shooting that left 4 teens wounded
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with a shooting this July that left four other teens wounded on Chicago's West Side.
The teen, who has not been identified, allegedly shot into a crowd of people who were standing outside around 11:30 p.m. on July 27 in the 7000 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to police.
West Side shooting victims
What we know:
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg and was in good condition at Stroger, while a 16-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also struck in the right thigh and was listed in fair condition at Stroger.
The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
He was also charged with armed robbery after a July 14 incident where he allegedly held up a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.