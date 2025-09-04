Chicago crime: Boy, 14, charged in shooting that left 4 teens wounded

The Brief A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly opening fire into a crowd on Chicago’s West Side in July, wounding four other teens. The victims, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were hospitalized with injuries that included gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and thigh. The teen also faces an armed robbery charge tied to a separate incident earlier in July.



A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with a shooting this July that left four other teens wounded on Chicago's West Side.

The teen, who has not been identified, allegedly shot into a crowd of people who were standing outside around 11:30 p.m. on July 27 in the 7000 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to police.

West Side shooting victims

What we know:

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg and was in good condition at Stroger, while a 16-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also struck in the right thigh and was listed in fair condition at Stroger.

The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He was also charged with armed robbery after a July 14 incident where he allegedly held up a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.