Four teens wounded in Chicago shooting: police
CHICAGO - Four teenagers were wounded late Sunday night when a gunman opened fire into a crowd in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:24 p.m. in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue. Police said an unknown male suspect pulled out a gun after a verbal altercation with another man and fired into a group of people standing outside.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg and was in good condition at Stroger, while a 16-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also struck in the right thigh and was listed in fair condition at Stroger.
No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.