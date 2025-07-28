Four teens wounded in Chicago shooting: police

The Brief A gunman opened fire into a crowd late Sunday night in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood after an argument. Four teens, ages 13 to 16, were wounded, with one 14-year-old boy in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



Four teenagers were wounded late Sunday night when a gunman opened fire into a crowd in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:24 p.m. in the 700 block of South Springfield Avenue. Police said an unknown male suspect pulled out a gun after a verbal altercation with another man and fired into a group of people standing outside.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg and was in good condition at Stroger, while a 16-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also struck in the right thigh and was listed in fair condition at Stroger.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.