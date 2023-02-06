Chicago crime: Thieves wanted for stealing packages from delivery trucks

Police are searching for thieves who are stealing packages from delivery trucks on Chicago's South Side.

In each instance, the offenders approached the delivery trucks while parked and removed packages from the trucks. The offenders then either fled on foot or in a waiting vehicle, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

100 Block of West 87th Street on Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.

11100 Block of South Michigan Avenue on Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:25 p.m.

7500 Block of South Stoney Island Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

11100 Block of South Michigan Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:45 a.m.

1700 Block of West 119th Street on Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:44 a.m.

7500 Block of South Stoney Island Avenue on Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:05 p.m.

800 Block of West 115th Street on Jan. 19 2023 at 1:36 p.m.

The offenders are described as African American males, between the ages of 15 and 40, between 5'9 and 6'0 tall. Police did not say exactly how many offenders were involved.

The vehicles used in these crimes are described as a dark gray or black pickup truck, a silver Chevy Impala, a gray four-door sedan and a blue 2020-2023 Audi SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at (312) 747-8273.