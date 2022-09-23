Chicago crime: Two wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Friday afternoon.
At about 4:39 p.m., two men were in the 1600 block of South Trumbull when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and both arms, and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.