Man charged with killing, concealing death of 63-year-old on Chicago's South Side

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old last week in the West Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Andre Lewis, 57, allegedly assaulted and killed Grayln Reed around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 6900 block of South Paulina Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Lewis was arrested around 2:23 p.m. a few blocks away from where the body was found. He was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death, both felonies.

What's next:

Lewis has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.