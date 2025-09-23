Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with killing, concealing death of 63-year-old on Chicago's South Side

By Will Hager
Published  September 23, 2025 9:29am CDT
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Andre Lewis | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Andre Lewis, 57, is charged with murdering 63-year-old Grayln Reed in West Englewood on Sept. 18.
    • Police say Lewis was arrested a few blocks from the scene hours after the killing.
    • He faces first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death charges, with a detention hearing set for Tuesday.

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old last week in the West Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Andre Lewis, 57, allegedly assaulted and killed Grayln Reed around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 6900 block of South Paulina Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Lewis was arrested around 2:23 p.m. a few blocks away from where the body was found. He was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death, both felonies.

What's next:

Lewis has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

West EnglewoodCrime and Public SafetyNews