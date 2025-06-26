Chicago crime: 2 shot on West Side

The Brief Two men were shot Wednesday night while standing outside in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. A suspect exited a dark-colored car and opened fire, hitting one man in the shoulder and the other in the foot and ankle. Both victims are in good condition and no arrests have been made.



Two men were shot Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The men, 34 and 48, were standing outside when a dark-colored car approached in the 1600 block of South Komensky Avenue around 9 p.m., police said.

A suspect got out of the car and started shooting at them.

The 34-year-old was hit in the back of the shoulder and the 48-year-old was hit in the foot and suffered a graze wound to the ankle. Both men took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Area Four detectives have started an investigation. Police said no one is in custody at this time.