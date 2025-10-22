Chicago crime: Woman, 20, shot in face during argument

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face during an argument with another woman in Humboldt Park Tuesday night. She drove herself to the hospital in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



A woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument with someone she knew Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 20-year-old was arguing with another woman who pulled out a gun and shot her while they were outside around 8:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue.

The victim was shot in the face and took herself to Humboldt Park Health Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.