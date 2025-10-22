Chicago crime: Woman, 20, shot in face during argument
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument with someone she knew Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The 20-year-old was arguing with another woman who pulled out a gun and shot her while they were outside around 8:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue.
The victim was shot in the face and took herself to Humboldt Park Health Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.