Chicago crime: Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping inside home on West Side

A woman was shot while sleeping inside her home on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

At about 4:58 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Lotus and located a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

While investigating, police determined that the woman was sleeping inside her residence when gunfire from outside pierced through a window and struck the woman.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area detectives continue to investigate.