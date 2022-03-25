Chicago CTA offering discounted travel this weekend on all lines

Metra says a merger of the two largest rail companies will lead to major problems for commuters.

Metra has filed its opposition to the merger of Canada Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads.

The Chicago Tribune reports Metra has told the feds the merger will cause massive delays for riders and make rail travel less safe. Canada Pacific shares tracks with two Metra lines.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Transit Authority is offering discounted travel this weekend on all lines.

One-day tickets are now $5 and three-day tickets are $15.

In addition, the CTA will be adding extra trains due to March Madness happening at the United Center.