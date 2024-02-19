Chicago crime: 4 arrested after allegedly strangling, robbing man on CTA Pink Line

article

Chicago police arrested four men in connection to a violent CTA Pink Line robbery in North Lawndale over the weekend.

Four men allegedly robbed and beat a 49-year-old man on a CTA train in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue on Saturday.

The following individuals are facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery/strangle:

Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22

Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21

Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20 and

Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18

The robbery happened near the Kostner Pink Line station at 5:28 p.m. The men were arrested a few blocks away just 45 minutes later.

Their detention hearings were scheduled for today.