Chicago crime: 4 arrested after allegedly strangling, robbing man on CTA Pink Line
CHICAGO - Chicago police arrested four men in connection to a violent CTA Pink Line robbery in North Lawndale over the weekend.
Four men allegedly robbed and beat a 49-year-old man on a CTA train in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue on Saturday.
The following individuals are facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery/strangle:
- Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22
- Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21
- Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20 and
- Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18
The robbery happened near the Kostner Pink Line station at 5:28 p.m. The men were arrested a few blocks away just 45 minutes later.
Their detention hearings were scheduled for today.