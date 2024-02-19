Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: 4 arrested after allegedly strangling, robbing man on CTA Pink Line

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
North Lawndale
Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, Carlos Carreno-Carreno, and Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia (left to right)

CHICAGO - Chicago police arrested four men in connection to a violent CTA Pink Line robbery in North Lawndale over the weekend. 

Four men allegedly robbed and beat a 49-year-old man on a CTA train in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue on Saturday. 

The following individuals are facing charges of robbery and aggravated battery/strangle: 

  • Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22
  • Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21
  • Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20 and
  • Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18

The robbery happened near the Kostner Pink Line station at 5:28 p.m. The men were arrested a few blocks away just 45 minutes later.

Their detention hearings were scheduled for today. 