Chicago police seek 5 suspects in CTA Red Line beating, robbery

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 1, 2025 10:25am CDT
The Brief

    • Police say five people beat and robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train Aug. 13.
    • The robbery happened during the morning commute in the Loop.
    • Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last month.

What we know:

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 100 block of North State Street.

CTA beating, robbery suspects | CPD

Police said the victim was approached by five suspects who beat him before taking his property.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ372919.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

