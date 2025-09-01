Chicago police seek 5 suspects in CTA Red Line beating, robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last month.
What we know:
The attack happened around 7 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 100 block of North State Street.
CTA beating, robbery suspects | CPD
Police said the victim was approached by five suspects who beat him before taking his property.
What you can do:
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ372919.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.