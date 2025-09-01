Chicago police seek 5 suspects in CTA Red Line beating, robbery

The Brief Police say five people beat and robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train Aug. 13. The robbery happened during the morning commute in the Loop. Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop last month.

What we know:

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 100 block of North State Street.

CTA beating, robbery suspects | CPD

Police said the victim was approached by five suspects who beat him before taking his property.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ372919.