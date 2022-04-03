Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field are the most expensive games in Major League Baseball, report says
CHICAGO - Going to see the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field? Better grab some extra cash, because that's the most expensive day out in all of Major League Baseball.
A new report by Time2Play.com found that Cubs games are the most expensive in all of baseball, with a ticket, two beers, a hot dog and general parking adding up to $110.17.
The next most expensive game day was the New York Yankees, where a ticket, two beers, a hot dog and a parking place will cost you about $102.70.
On the South Side of Chicago, the average price of a White Sox ticket, two beers, a hot dog and parking is $72.10.
Cubs and Sox fans who want to travel to Milwaukee and see their team playing the Brewers should be prepared to shell out about $66.21.
The cheapest game day can be found with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with an average cost of $46.13.
