Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field are the most expensive games in Major League Baseball, report says

Going to see the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field? Better grab some extra cash, because that's the most expensive day out in all of Major League Baseball.

A new report by Time2Play.com found that Cubs games are the most expensive in all of baseball, with a ticket, two beers, a hot dog and general parking adding up to $110.17.

The next most expensive game day was the New York Yankees, where a ticket, two beers, a hot dog and a parking place will cost you about $102.70.

On the South Side of Chicago, the average price of a White Sox ticket, two beers, a hot dog and parking is $72.10.

Cubs and Sox fans who want to travel to Milwaukee and see their team playing the Brewers should be prepared to shell out about $66.21.

The cheapest game day can be found with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with an average cost of $46.13.

