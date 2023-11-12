Chicago CVS robbed at gunpoint; man in custody after leading police on chase to Wisconsin border: sources

A robbery suspect is in custody after leading police on an hour-long chase from Chicago's Southwest Side to the Wisconsin border Saturday evening.

Chicago police responded to an armed robbery at a CVS in the 8600 block of South Cicero Avenue after a male offender demanded cash from the register while pointing a gun at an employee.

The man fired shots into the ceiling before fleeing with the cash. No injuries were reported.

Sources say he led police on a pursuit that lasted over an hour and was throwing cash out of the window during the ordeal.

A video of the chase sent to Fox 32 News shows the suspect traveling north, making it to the Wisconsin border.

The suspect reportedly was spotted turning around and was eventually captured on I-94 at Milwaukee Avenue near Gurnee.

Sources say charges are anticipated.