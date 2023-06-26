Chicago cyclists rally to advocate for protected bike lanes on North Milwaukee Avenue

Dozens of cyclists packed the Wicker Park-Bucktown branch of the Chicago Public Library Monday night to support protected bike lanes on North Milwaukee Avenue and offer their feedback.

Known as Chicago's "Bike Highway," North Milwaukee Avenue is the busiest corridor in Chicago for cyclists, and the stretch between North Avenue and Western is a challenge because it has to accommodate not just bikes and cars, but hundreds of local businesses which don't want to lose foot traffic.

"It's the most utilized corridor in the city in terms of percentages," said Ald. Scott Waguespack of the 32nd Ward.

CDOT says from 2018 to 2022, more than 300 crashes happened on the stretch of North Milwaukee between North and Western, more than half of them involving cyclists.

"We need to get protected bike lanes," said Rebecca Resman, a neighbor. "We need to make it so less people are parking in bike lanes, because every time someone parks in a bike lane, it makes an opportunity for a crash. It makes a dangerous and unexpected situation."

So many cyclists packed Monday's informational open house, CDOT had to resort to a one-in and one-out policy for a short time.

"Figuring out a way to change the culture so that everyone understands that it's necessary for all of us to have access. And safe access," said Bucktown resident Alice Berry.

Several possible configurations are on the table, and Waguespack said the priority is finding a balance between the needs of pedestrians and cyclists, and also business owners along one of the most iconic retail corridors in the city.

"The sweet spot is really just making sure that everybody's heard, that businesses that really need parking get it, like daycares," he said.

Monday's meeting was purely for CDOT to educate residents and get input from them before deciding on a final configuration. The protected bike lanes are expected to go in at the earliest late fall, and at the latest, some time in spring of 2024.