Chicago family gifts 'Da Pope' shirt to Pope Leo XIV in Italy

The Brief A Chicago family on vacation in Italy gifted Pope Leo XIV a Bears-themed "Da Pope" t-shirt after Mass at the Cathedral of Albano. The Pope graciously accepted the shirt, and the special moment was captured on the Vatican’s official Instagram. The Muñoz family hopes their lighthearted gesture brings the Bears a bit of heavenly luck as the team starts a new era.



A Chicago family got the experience of a lifetime when they presented Pope Leo XIV with a Chicago Bears–themed "Da Pope" t-shirt, inspired by the iconic sketch from "Saturday Night Live."

Marcel and Ann Muñoz, Bears season ticket holders from Chicago, attended Holy Mass at the Cathedral of Albano with their three teenage children while on a European vacation. After the service, the family offered the Pope a t-shirt in classic Bears navy and orange.

What they're saying:

"This was beyond our wildest dreams. We actually got to get his attention and have a short conversation with him, and just look him in the eye and him smiling at us, holding our hands. I kissed his ring. Our son, Rocco, was just like, ‘This is for you.’ And he's like, ‘for me?’ And we're like, ‘yes.’ We didn't even think he would take it, but he did take it and it was like, oh my gosh," Ann Muñoz said.

The lighthearted exchange, captured on the Vatican’s official Instagram account, quickly caught the attention of fans back home. The family also shared their video of the moment on Facebook.

The Muñoz family said the gesture felt particularly meaningful as the Bears enter a new chapter under a new head coach. Pope Leo has previously shown support for another Chicago team — the White Sox — but now also has Bears gear in his collection.

The Muñozs say they hope the gift brings their team some divine luck in the upcoming season.