Chicago dating app users targeted in robbery scam, police warn

Police are warning Chicagoans of men using dating apps to meet up with victims, tie them up and rob them at gunpoint.

At least nine people have fallen victim to a similar scam in the North Lawndale neighborhood in the past two months.

Police say in one incident the victim attempted to meet with someone they met through a dating app, but when they arrive in person they were attacked by two Black men and robbed.

In another incident, the offenders had a handgun and tied up the victim with duct tape. They demanded the victim's banking and credit car information.

One of the offenders went to an ATM while one of the victims was tied up to get cash before letting him go.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on March 6 at 10:00 p.m.

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on March 6 at 11:30 p.m.

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on March 8 at 11:47 p.m.

In the 1900 block of South Springfield on March 17 at 1:50 a.m.

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on March 31 at 12:05 p.m.

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on April 2 at 9:30 p.m.

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on April 11 at 11:00 p.m.

In the 1800 block of South Springfield on April 22 at 11:00 p.m.

In the 1800 block of South Spaulding on April 28 at 12:20 p.m.

The offenders were described as two to three Black men ages 25-29. They wore dark clothing and were about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11.

Police say there are a few things people can do to stay safe:

Try to meet at a public location like a police station

Remember any unique physical characteristics of the offender (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never resist during a robbery, or pursue a fleeing assailant

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information, and provide to the police

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible, and don't touch any evidence

If anyone has information about the incidents listed above they can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.