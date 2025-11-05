Video shows feds forcibly remove teacher from Chicago daycare

The Brief A video shows federal agents detaining a teacher outside a North Side daycare early Wednesday. The incident comes as immigration enforcement faces legal scrutiny in Chicago federal court. Congressman Mike Quigley and others will hold a press conference on the detainment this afternoon.



A video circulating on social media shows federal immigration agents detaining a teacher outside a Chicago daycare Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7 a.m. outside Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center, located at 2550 W. Addison St. on the city’s North Side.

Video posted on X shows agents forcibly removing a woman from the daycare and pressing her against a vehicle. According to Rep. Mike Quigley, the woman is a teacher at the center.

Quigley said the teacher was followed by agents into the daycare and detained in front of children, "causing panic and fear." He added that they did not present a warrant and "showed complete disregard for the safety of the children present."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to and followed the incident. FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment but has not yet received a response.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said, "This is not a CPD incident."

The backstory:

The apparent detention comes amid increased federal immigration enforcement in the Chicago area under President Donald Trump. The heightened activity has sparked protests across the city and legal challenges to federal tactics.

Featured article

On Wednesday morning, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino was in federal court in Chicago to address his agency’s use of force against protesters. A judge previously ordered agents not to deploy tear gas unless under imminent threat, but video from a recent protest appears to show Bovino violating that order.

What's next:

Rep. Quigley and teachers of Rayito de Sol Spanish will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the incident. The event will be livestreamed in the video player at the top of this story.