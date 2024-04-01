Chicago police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in West Lawn

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road at 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

A witness told responding officers that a red Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Pulaski struck the victim. They said the driver was speeding and did not stop after hitting the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene with major trauma to the head and body.