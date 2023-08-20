Shootings claim lives of Chicago teens, community calls for end to violence

Another weekend of violence turns deadly for several teens in Chicago.

Ashuntice Wilburn was an aspiring dental hygienist who was killed on Saturday. The 17-year-old was shot at Galewood Park along West Bloomingdale around 4 p.m.

"You took my first, my heart, my love, my everything. Over what?" said Wilburn's father.

Her mother says she was with a friend who was shot as well.

Rajon Harshaw, 14, was also killed Saturday. Police say he was shot in the head and chest. It happened in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue just before 7 p.m.

To honor Wilburn, loved ones mourned along Congress Parkway Sunday night and released purple and gold balloons.

There were also prayers to cease gun violence citywide.

The teens were among more than 30 people shot citywide this weekend. At least six people were killed.

In both cases, the gunmen are still at large.

Ashuntice Wilburn and Rajon Harshaw | Provided

Community activists are calling on the perpetrators to make themselves known.

"We are tired of our children being hunted down like animals, so now the hunt is on you, turn yourself in or deal with the streets," one activist said.