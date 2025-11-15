Chicago deli owner robbed at gunpoint after walking in on early-morning burglary

The Brief The owner of Tony’s Italian Deli & Subs, 68-year-old Vito, walked in on a robbery at his shop on Northwest Highway early Saturday morning and was held at gunpoint by one of three suspects. Surveillance footage shows the suspects breaking the glass door, stealing the cash register and a safe, then fleeing in a dark-colored sedan; no one was injured. The deli reopened later that day, with the owner thanking the community for support as Chicago police continue investigating and search for the suspects.



A local deli owner walked in on a robbery and was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday in the Edison Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

According to a post on Tony's Italian Deli & Subs's Facebook page, the owner, Vito, 68, went into the shop around 5:21 a.m. to open up for the day.

When he arrived at 6708 N Northwest Hwy, through the rear entrance, he walked in on a robbery in progress, as three suspects were taking property from inside his shop.

According to Chicago police, one of the offenders displayed a gun before leaving the scene inside a dark-colored sedan with the stolen property.

In surveillance video, three suspects break the glass entry door of the business, grab the cash register and a safe.

No one was injured in the incident. No one is in custody, and Area Detectives are investigating the incident.

Tony's Italian Deli & Subs was open on Saturday following the incident, according to the social media post.

"Please be patient as we are trying our best to continue to be resilient. the video shows what happened. Thank God no-one is hurt," the post read.