Illinois lawmaker proposes state takeover of Chicago Public Schools

The Brief State Representative Curtis Tarver has proposed HB 4017, which would place Chicago Public Schools (CPS) under the Illinois Finance Authority due to financial concerns, effectively overriding the new hybrid school board. The bill faces long odds, as neither Governor Pritzker nor other state lawmakers have expressed support, but Tarver aims to hold hearings to push the discussion forward. The proposal comes amid ongoing financial struggles at CPS, including a failed vote on new borrowing and claims that the state owes CPS $1 billion, while contract negotiations with teachers continue.



There is a new wrinkle in the drama over the future of Chicago Public Schools (CPS).

State Representative Curtis Tarver (D-Chicago) says the situation has deteriorated to a point where the state should consider taking it over.

"CPS has some issues. There’s some leadership issues there and the city," Tarver said. "They can’t seem to figure out what to do financially."

The future of CPS

What we know:

Tarver filed HB 4017, which would put the school system under the guidance of the Illinois Finance Authority, a state agency that has taken over other statewide school systems that were insolvent.

The Finance Authority would automatically assume the powers of the newly created hybrid elected/appointed school board, and call for regular financial audits, balanced budgets, and a roadmap to financial sustainability in order to return to independent governance.

"This is not new precedent. This happened in the past when CPS was borrowing to the hilt and unable to balance its books that’s responsible to taxpayers and most importantly to students who attend those schools," said Tarver.

The bill would appear to be a long shot, as neither Gov. JB Pritzker or other state lawmakers have expressed a desire for a state takeover.

But Tarver says his intent is to hold hearings on the bill to force the discussion, with the intent to push the bill to a vote during the current legislative session.

"I think there’s a need to allow CTU to state its position, there’s a need for CPS to state its position, and certainly for other legislators to have an opportunity to weigh in as well," said Tarver.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has repeatedly claimed the state owes CPS $1 billion more than it is currently contributing.

The proposal comes as leaders with both CPS and CTU say they are close on a contract deal that would give teachers yearly raises between 4 and 5%.

It also comes after the CPS Board failed to find enough votes to approve new borrowing that would help fund the new contract and a $175 million pension payment.

That payment now falls into the lap of the city, which will have to find a way to cover it to balance its 2025 budget.

Tarver says all of this indicates that CPS is in the same financial shape as other school districts that were taken over by the state.

"Anytime we have folks saying the state owes CPS $1 billion or else, that seems to me, if they truly believe they are a billion dollars short, I don’t know how they get to solvency. CPS has demonstrated that if it's not insolvent, it certainly isn’t in a strong fiscal position," said Tarver.

Elected school board member Ellen Rosenfeld told FOX 32 Chicago that she hopes the bill isn’t voted on.

"If this happens, we hope it would sunset when the full board is elected," Rosenfeld said.

What's next:

The Chicago Board of Education, per state law, will transition to a fully elected school board in 2026.

Neither the governor’s office, CTU, nor the mayor’s office had comment on the proposal on Friday.

Tarver says that the different parties should testify in Springfield on a better solution if they disagree with a takeover.

"A lot of individuals profess to care about children," Tarver said. "A bill like this would show if the people really care about the children, or the adults in the room."