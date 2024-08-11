Chicago DNC 2024: List of road closures, parking restrictions at United Center and McCormick Place

The Democratic National Convention is set to arrive in Chicago in just one week and security preparations will soon be underway.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, the security perimeter buildout will begin around the United Center and McCormick Place.

With this in mind, residents can expect traffic delays around both of the sites due to restricted parking, rolling street closures and full street closures as they are needed, according to convention officials.

The convention is set to take place Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Full street closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at McCormick Place and at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at the United Center.

The schedule is subject to change, but shared below is a tentative plan, so residents can start planning ahead:

United Center - Fencing buildout plan

Monday, August 12 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all building areas along the security perimeter.

Monday, August 12 – Saturday, August 17 8 a.m. Fencing staging and installation begins. Expect rolling curb lanes, full street and alley closures as needed.

Saturday, August 17 United Center street closures begin at 7 p.m. along the restricted perimeter (security enforced).

Friday, August 23 1 a.m. Take down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

United Center - Parking restrictions and street closures

Monday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood, Wolcott between Washington & Warren; Paulina: Monroe to Adams

Tuesday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood; Wood: Washington to Warren; Warren between Wood and Paulina

Wednesday – build out on Damen: Washington to Warren; Warren: Damen to Hoyne; Hoyne: Warren to Madison

Thursday – build out on Adams: Damen to Wood

Friday – build out on Madison: Hoyne to Seeley; Seeley: Madison to Adams; Damen: Adams to Jackson; Monroe: Wood to Paulina.

McCormick Place - Fencing buildout plan

Monday, August 12 6 a.m. No parking (in curb lanes) in all building areas along the security perimeter.9 a.m. Fencing staging begins, expect rolling curb lane full street closures.

Tuesday, August 13 – Friday, August 16 12:01 a.m. Fencing install begins. Expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Friday, August 16 10 p.m. McCormick Place Street Closures begin, restricted perimeter (security enforced).

Thursday, August 22 6 p.m. Take down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

McCormick Place - Parking restrictions and street closures

Tuesday – build out on 24th Place: Michigan to McCormick Place; Indiana: 24th Place to 24th St; 24th St; Michigan to Indiana; Michigan: 24th Place to 25th St.; MLK Drive: McCormick to 25th St.

Wednesday – build out on Indiana: 24th Place to Cermak; Cermak: Indiana to McCormick; 25th St at MLK Dr & McCormick

Thursday – build out on McCormick: Cermak to MLK Dr.

These plans are subject to change between now and the start of the convention.

All residents and local businesses who want to be notified about traffic impacts, street closures and more can sign up for text alerts by texting "DNC" to 226787. You can also sign up for alerts here.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.